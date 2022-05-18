PR Newswire

Addition of Well-Established Clinical Research Site Expands Operations into Florida, Offers Multi-specialty Expertise including Vaccines, Primary Care, and Women's Health

RALEIGH, N.C., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M3 Wake Research, one of North America's largest leading fully integrated network of clinical research sites, announces the acquisition of Multi-specialty Research Associates (MSRA) in Lake City, Florida. This acquisition expands Wake Research's coast-to-coast coverage of clinical research populations in the United States and encompasses communities at 23 locations across eight states.

"This newest acquisition expands our network into an additional (eighth) state, with a well-established site managed by an experienced industry veteran with a long history of success in clinical research operations and growth," stated Ella Grach, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wake Research. "Lauri Adams and the MSRA team have built a highly successful research organization offering advanced, truly multi-specialty expertise in a number of areas including women's health, vaccines, primary care, and gastroenterology," she added.

"With its reputation for community engagement, outreach, and patient centricity, MSRA will be an important addition to the Wake Research trial management organization," Dr. Grach continued. "Joining together will enable us to provide even greater care opportunities for diversified patient populations and expand our reach and impact into Florida. With MSRA as part of our team and network, we will continue meeting the evolving needs of the Lake City community via research studies as a care option not otherwise readily available."

M3-Wake Research was originally founded by a large multi-specialty group practice and has conducted clinical research studies since 1989. From its corporate office based in the Research Triangle Park area of Raleigh, NC, Wake Research has built a combined database of more than 1,000,000 subjects to date, within an integrated network of 23 research sites operating in nine states, including the addition of MSRA: Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Wake Research's board-certified physicians have completed more than 9,100 successful clinical trials in most major therapeutic areas, with focused expertise in vaccines, gastroenterology, neuroscience, dermatology, endocrinology, immunology, and women's health.

Many of the world's leading Sponsors and CROs have made Wake Research a strategic partner for their infectious disease research programs, including Covid-19 vaccines. Wake provides a broad national footprint to support rapid enrollment, even for studies involving sensitive cohorts (e.g., seniors, children, at-risk populations).

Since 2016, MSRA has served as an innovator and leader in clinical trials from its office location in north Florida, conducting Phase I-IV clinical trials over a wide range of therapeutic areas, including vaccine research for Covid-19 and other infectious diseases. Built upon more than 50 years of combined research experience, MSRA works with many leading physicians in the area including neurologists, gastroenterologists, psychiatry, internal medicine, family medicine, OB/Gyn, and ophthalmologists. Furthermore, the experienced staff ensures the highest caliber of patient care, while gathering the most accurate and evaluable data. MSRA's expert team is trained in a full spectrum of services to ensure that all clinical research processes are managed and executed flawlessly.

"I am absolutely honored to become a part of the M3 Wake Research team," said Lauri Adams, site owner and director at MSRA. "I have the utmost respect and admiration for Dr. Grach and the research network she has built over the years," she added. "This was a very easy decision for me to join Wake Research and I know this will enable us to offer even more high-quality trials in a wider variety of therapeutic areas in the future. I can't imagine a better fit for MSRA than to join efforts with Wake Research."

The integration of MRSA into the national network of M3-Wake Research adds a new patient community and enables the existing MSRA site operations to benefit from M3 Wake Research's industry-leading infrastructure including expedited site start up, Business Development and Feasibility centralized patient recruitment and retention, company-wide QA/QC program, an in-house training program, and state of the art marketing and advertising services. M3 Wake Research builds upon the success of a wholly owned, fully integrated and dedicated research site model. Further, by leveraging centralized marketing and advertising services, call center, accelerated patient engagement program, and the individual successes of each site, efficiencies have increased exponentially, as recognized by many Sponsors already, and resulting in improved performance.

As a result of this acquisition, MSRA joins the family of M3 USA brands including MDLinx, a clinical education and medical news website, The Medicus Firm, a physician and advanced practitioner recruiting firm, and PracticeMatch, which provides healthcare employers with the nation's largest physician recruitment marketing resource.

Financial advisement to Seller for the acquisition was provided by Ira Z. Leiderman, managing director, healthcare, of Cassel, Salpeter, & Co. No further financial details of the transaction were made publicly available at this time.

About M3 Inc.:

M3 Inc. operates in the US, Asia, and Europe with over 5.8 million physician members globally via its physician websites such as mdlinx.com, m3.com, research.m3.com, doctors.net.uk, medigate.net and medlive.cn. M3 Inc. is a publicly traded company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TYO:2413) with subsidiaries in major markets including USA, UK, Japan, S. Korea, and China. M3 Inc. provides services to healthcare and the life science industry. In addition to clinical research, these services include medical education, ethical drug promotion, market research, job recruitment, and clinic appointment services. M3 has offices in Tokyo, Fort Washington, PA, Raleigh, NC, Oxford, London, Paris, Beijing, and Seoul.

About M3-Wake Research, Inc.:

M3-Wake Research is an organization of integrated investigational sites, committed to excellence, working closely with and meeting the needs of the biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical industries. M3-Wake Research's 23 sites are fully equipped to meet the needs of sponsors and CROs in the conduct of Phase I-IV clinical trials in a large variety of indications.

M3-Wake Research is known for effectively combining strategic volunteer recruitment, rapid trial start-up and subject enrollment/retention with high quality clinical trial conduct, using standardized operating procedures and centralized marketing and advertising to ensure rapid subject enrollment. M3-Wake Research sites have conducted more than 9,100 research studies for hundreds of pharmaceutical and biotech sponsors and CROs. Wake Research's mission is to bring novel medications, biologics and device through clinical research to as many people as possible while providing unparalleled service and exceptional value to clinical trial partners and stakeholders.

