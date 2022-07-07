PR Newswire

500 Apartment Homes Available at the Gateway to the Bay Area

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC , a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the start of leasing at its newest community, The Emery , at the gateway to the Bay Area in Emeryville, Calif.

One of the first communities of its size and caliber in Emeryville, The Emery features 500 apartment homes across four distinctly designed mid-rise buildings. Constructed to showcase a sophisticated yet edgy industrial-revival aesthetic, The Emery blends in seamlessly with the surrounding waterfront city. With its charming brick buildings, airy lofts, adjacent open-air shopping, waterfront parks and easy regional connectivity, Emeryville is a welcoming place to call home.

"Emeryville is a remarkable, culturally rich city that has been waiting for a community with the stature of The Emery to really put it on the map in terms of Class A residential opportunities," said Jesse Herzog, LMC division president over Northern California. "While the Emery will certainly offer an elevated living experience and an expansive amenity package, it was designed to complement both the city's industrial past and current art-centric milieu. Historically, LMC has had a significant presence in the Bay Area housing market, and we're thrilled to add another chapter to our corpus with The Emery."

Situated at 4510 Hubbard Street, The Emery is positioned in a highly walkable and bikeable neighborhood. Nearby Emeryville Public Market and the Bay Street lifestyle and entertainment center, the Emery provides a pedestrian-friendly shopping experience and a number of international dining opportunities. Residents can also have simple connectivity to Emeryville Marina via the waterfront San Francisco Bay Trail. For the past 30 years, the city has also hosted an annual artists exhibition, as well as an Arts in Public Places program showcasing more than 100 public works.

While residents of The Emery will find plenty to do right outside their front steps, the community's location affords excellent local and regional accessibility. Emeryville has emerged as one of the Bay Area's prime employment hubs, highlighted by innovative companies such as Pixar Animation Studios, Peet's Coffee & Tea, Clif Bar, Jamba Juice, LeapFrog, Novartis and MobiTV. Located just over the Bay Bridge from San Francisco, between Berkeley and Oakland, Emeryville is intersected by three major freeways: I-80, I-880 and I-580. In addition, the city's free transit system offers direct access to the BART train lines, and the Emeryville Amtrak station conveniently connects travelers to California and the rest of the country.

Residents of The Emery choose between studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, ranging from 533 to 1,444 square feet. The modern residences are equipped with smart thermostats, USB outlets, wall cable routing systems for seamless TV mounting, and high-speed internet options. Kitchens include islands, quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances and under-cabinet lighting. Bedroom highlights include oversized closets, while bathrooms come with gorgeous tiled showers featuring glass enclosures. All homes incorporate expansive windows and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Select homes also incorporate flexible workspaces.

The overall community design includes an understated nod to Emeryville's industrial roots, as well as the Bay Area's active spirit. Residents have full access to a resort-style swimming pool with three plunge pools, a two-lane bowling alley with sports bar, outdoor terrace, fireplaces and views of San Francisco Bay. The Emery also features a resident clubhouse with a private dining area, a movie screening room, a rooftop lounge with an adjacent catering kitchen and a private event space, a 24-hour fitness center, co-working lounge including conference rooms, a pet grooming room and a central pedestrian promenade connecting residents to all The Emery has to offer.

The Emery is LMC's eighth Bay Area community. It joins Tera, Marston, 17th & Broadway, 19th & Harrison, Aya, Capitol 650 and Novo.

LMC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN and LEN.B), is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the United States. LMC has a 42,000-home pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under pre-development that exceeds $16.4 billion of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

