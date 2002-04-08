FORT WORTH, Texas, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group ( AAL) will webcast a live audio feed of its second-quarter 2022 financial results conference call with financial analysts and journalists on Thursday, July 21, at 7:30 a.m. CT.



The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations . An archive of the call will be available on the website through Aug. 21.

