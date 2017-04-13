NEW YORK, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Dentsply Sirona, Inc. ( XRAY)

Class Period: June 9, 2021 - May 9, 2022

Deadline: August 1, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/xray.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants touted its "go-to-market strategy" and "more sophisticated and strategic incentive plans" as drivers of the Company's success. Dentsply also assured investors that it complied with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and maintained adequate internal controls over financial reporting, yet the Company announced revenues and earnings that were inflated by the improper recognition of revenue. As a result of these misrepresentations, Dentsply stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

Energy Transfer LP (: ET)

Class Period: April 13, 2017 - December 20, 2021

Deadline: August 2, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/et.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Energy Transfer had inadequate internal controls and procedures to prevent contractors from engaging in illegal conduct with regards to drilling activities, and/or failed to properly mitigate known issues related to such controls and procedures; (2) Energy Transfer, through its subsidiary Rover Pipeline, LLC (“Rover”), hired a third-party contractor to conduct Horizontal Directional Drilling Activities (“HDD”) for the Rover Pipeline Project (the “Project”), whose conduct of adding illegal additives in the drilling mud caused severe pollution near the Tuscarawas River when a large inadvertent release took place on April 13, 2017 (the “April 13 Release”); and (3) Energy Transfer continually downplayed its potential civil liabilities when the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC”) was actively investigating Energy Transfer’s wrongdoing related to the April 13 Release and consistently provided it with updated information about FERC’s findings on this matter. The complaint adds that these issues were foreseeably likely to subject Energy Transfer to increased governmental scrutiny and enforcement, as well as increased reputational and financial harm, and would also materially impact Energy Transfer’s financial results.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (: TDOC)

Class Period: October 28, 2021 - April 27, 2022

Deadline: August 5, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/tdoc.

That Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) increased competition, among other factors, was negatively impacting the Company's BetterHelp and chronic care businesses; (2) accordingly, the growth of those businesses was less sustainable than Defendants had led investors to believe; (3) as a result, the Company's revenue and adjusted EBITDA projections for FY 2022 were unrealistic; (4) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company would be forced to recognize a significant non-cash goodwill impairment charge; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

