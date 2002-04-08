JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The city of Jacksonville Beach and DeSoto County, located in Florida, are currently offering seven real estate properties for sale on GovDeals. The six properties from Jacksonville Beach are currently at auction until July 25th, and the DeSoto County property will be at auction until July 29th.



The property from DeSoto County, 11386 SE Herbert Ave, is zoned A-5 agricultural and contains 22.5 acres of undeveloped land. This rural land parcel is located in Arcadia, FL and surrounded by vast pastureland on all sides.

The properties from Jacksonville Beach are zoned residential and are located within walking distance of each other within the same residential neighborhood in Jacksonville Beach. Five of the available properties are located on Sunshine Court and make up an entire block in the subdivision. The other lot, located on Horn Court, is less than two blocks away from the other available properties. Specific details on each auction can be found by visiting the auction pages.

“After accumulating several successful real estate sales around Florida, these two sellers, like numerous others, are starting to see the true value of selling their surplus real estate properties on the GovDeals platform,” says Rose O'Boyle, Florida account manager for GovDeals.

Jacksonville Beach and DeSoto County are both requiring potential buyers to pay a refundable $5,000 bid deposit prior to placing a bid on any of the auctions. The deposit will go towards the final price of the auction for the winning buyer and will be refunded for all others.

By choosing to sell their surplus real estate on GovDeals, the leading online auction platform for government agencies and educational institutions, agencies can offer their real estate and real property to more than 4.7 million qualified buyers worldwide.

Interested parties are encouraged to schedule an appointment to view each of the properties prior to placing a bid. To participate in any of these auctions, potential buyers must first create an account and complete the free registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation assets to industrial machinery and real estate. GovDeals specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. GovDeals is powered by one of the most experienced and trusted companies in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services ( LQDT), which has supported millions of customers across the globe. GovDeals buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location.