Eastman Schedules Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results News Release and SEC Form 8-K Filing, Teleconference and Webcast, and Release of Additional Information

Eastman Chemical Company (

NYSE:EMN, Financial):
Financial Results Release:

Thursday, July 28, 2022

Approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Via wire distribution and www.eastman.com,

News Center and SEC Form 8-K filing.

Webcast and
Teleconference:

Friday, July 29, 2022

8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Via listen-only live webcast and teleconference.

  • Advance slides and prepared remarks: posted Thursday, July 28, evening at investors.eastman.com
  • Webcast: investors.eastman.com for link to live webcast and to view accompanying slides
  • Teleconference: dial-in number +1 323-794-2093 Passcode: 6532485 or Click to Join teleconference: Click+here+to+connect; link becomes active 15 minutes prior to call’s scheduled start time

Replay:

A webcast replay, as well as a replay in downloadable MP3 format, will be available at investors.eastman.com.

Telephone replay available continuously beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, July 29, 2022, through 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, August 8, 2022, at 888-203-1112 or +1 719-457-0820, passcode 6532485.

