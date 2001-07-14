Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, has launched a podcast for dental offices and their staff to drive in-depth conversations around how to build and maintain a happy practice.

As staffing shortages continue to plague small dental practices, The Happy Practice Playbook is designed to provide leadership tips, practice management tools, and expert guidance for every role in the practice, including dentists, practice administrators, billing specialists, front desk staff or office managers.

Industry thought leaders such as Dr. Todd Snyder, Dr. Lori Trost and Dental Geek Arden Jolley are joining host Monique Jones for the first set of episodes, available now.

“The Happy Practice Playbook is all about giving dental office professionals and staff a place to learn and share their best tips and advice to make their office that much happier and more efficient,” said Chris Baird, Weave Chief Marketing Officer. “Dental offices know that happy staff make the patient experience exceptional, and a happy practice just runs better.”

The podcast is paired with a+Facebook+group for listeners to deep dive on the episodes and ask follow-up questions, share tips from their own practices and learn best practices from other offices.

Listeners can subscribe to The Happy Practice Playbook on Spotify, Apple+Podcasts, Google+Podcasts, Amazon+Music+Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher and YouTube.

