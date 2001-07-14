2K today revealed the full roster of cover athletes for %3Cb%3E%3Ci%3ENBA%26reg%3B+2K23%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3E, the latest iteration of the top-rated and top-selling NBA video game simulation series of the past 21 years*. Phoenix Suns’ shooting guard, three-time NBA All-Star, and 2021-22 Kia All-NBA First Team selection, Devin Booker, is featured on this year’s Standard Edition and cross-gen Digital Deluxe Edition. The iconic Michael Jordan – a six-time NBA Champion and five-time Kia NBA Most Valuable Player and known as one of the greatest basketball players of all time – appears on the NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition and the brand-new NBA 2K23 Championship Edition.

“It’s a dream come true to see myself on the cover of NBA 2K,” said Devin Booker. “I’ve been a huge NBA 2K fan since I was a kid, and it’s surreal to finally join the exclusive club of basketball greats who’ve been cover athletes. I’m also honored to share this year’s covers with the iconic Michael Jordan, who changed the game for all players who came after him, as well as two of the all-time WNBA GOAT’s, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, who continue to make a huge impact on the game.”

This year, NBA 2K23 will offer four editions of the game in an array of digital and physical formats: a Standard Edition, a cross-gen Digital Deluxe Edition, a Michael Jordan Edition and an all-new, exclusive Championship Edition, which includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass. All editions of NBA 2K23 are available for pre-order** now and will release worldwide on September 9:

The Standard Edition will be available for $59.99*** on PlayStation® 4 (PS4™), Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC and $69.99*** on PlayStation® 5 (PS5™) and Xbox Series X|S. Additionally, a special version of the Standard Edition , recognizing the cross-section of music and basketball culture, is planned for later this Fall. More information will be shared in the coming months;

will be available for $59.99*** on PlayStation® 4 (PS4™), Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC and $69.99*** on PlayStation® 5 (PS5™) and Xbox Series X|S. Additionally, a special version of the recognizing the cross-section of music and basketball culture, is planned for later this Fall. More information will be shared in the coming months; The Digital Deluxe Edition will be available for $79.99*** and grants players access to the Standard Edition across both generations of gaming within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles; along with MyTEAM content, including 10K MyTEAM Points; 10 MyTEAM Tokens; 23 MyTEAM Promo Packs; Cover Star Players: Sapphire Devin Booker, Ruby Michael Jordan; Free Agent Option Pack; 1 Diamond Jordan Shoe (non-auctionable); and 1 Ruby Coach Card Pack; as well as MyCAREER content, including 10x 6 types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts; 10x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts; 2-hour Double XP Coin; 4x MyCAREER T-Shirts; Backpack; Custom Design Cover Star Skateboard; and Arm Sleeves;

will be available for $79.99*** and grants players access to the across both generations of gaming within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles; along with MyTEAM content, including 10K MyTEAM Points; 10 MyTEAM Tokens; 23 MyTEAM Promo Packs; Cover Star Players: Sapphire Devin Booker, Ruby Michael Jordan; Free Agent Option Pack; 1 Diamond Jordan Shoe (non-auctionable); and 1 Ruby Coach Card Pack; as well as MyCAREER content, including 10x 6 types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts; 10x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts; 2-hour Double XP Coin; 4x MyCAREER T-Shirts; Backpack; Custom Design Cover Star Skateboard; and Arm Sleeves; The Michael Jordan Edition will be available for $99.99*** on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and features 100K Virtual Currency in addition to the MyTEAM and MyCAREER content included in the Digital Deluxe Edition ;

will be available for $99.99*** on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and features 100K Virtual Currency in addition to the MyTEAM and MyCAREER content included in the ; The brand new Championship Edition will be available for $149.99*** on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC and includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass****; 10% XP Boost on MyTEAM Season Progression; 10% XP Boost on MyCAREER Season Progression; and exclusive Michael Jordan-themed Go-Kart available at launch, in addition to the 100K Virtual Currency, MyTEAM, and MyCAREER content included in the Michael Jordan Edition . This edition will have limited availability and the digital version will only be available for pre-order. Physical versions will be available in select regions and select retailers while stocks last****.

will be available for $149.99*** on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC and includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass****; 10% XP Boost on MyTEAM Season Progression; 10% XP Boost on MyCAREER Season Progression; and exclusive Michael Jordan-themed Go-Kart available at launch, in addition to the 100K Virtual Currency, MyTEAM, and MyCAREER content included in the . This edition will have limited availability and the digital version will only be available for pre-order. Physical versions will be available in select regions and select retailers while stocks last****. Dual-gen access is included for the Digital Deluxe Edition, the Michael Jordan Edition, and the Championship Edition for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms and provides a version of the game on each console generation within the same console family.

“It was only fitting for Michael Jordan and Devin Booker to be the NBA 2K23 global cover stars,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy at NBA 2K. “Michael established himself as one of the greatest athletes in history, and his generational impact on the game is remarkable. MJ's accomplishments, along with Devin Booker’s young, yet already outstanding career, will continue to inspire basketball fans around the world for years to come. It also goes without saying that this year’s WNBA cover celebrates two of the most outstanding players in the league, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, who continue to make their mark on basketball history.”

In the U.S. and Canada, players can also purchase a limited version of the WNBA Edition as a GameStop exclusive, featuring Phoenix Mercury's two-time Kia WNBA Finals MVP, three-time WNBA Champion, WNBA all-time leading scorer, and five-time Olympic gold medalist, Diana Taurasi, along with Seattle Storm’s four-time WNBA Champion, thirteen-time WNBA All-Star, WNBA all-time assists leader, and five-time Olympic gold medalist, Sue Bird. The WNBA Edition will also include Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi’s WNBA jerseys as in-game bonus content*****. Additionally, NBA 2Kis partnering with Every+Kid+Sports to support greater representation of women in basketball with a $100,000 donation, providing the registration fees for over 550 girls to participate in youth sports across the country.

Visit the %3Cb%3E%3Ci%3ENBA+2K2%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3E%3Cb%3E%3Ci%3E3%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3E+official+website for a full breakdown of the SKU details and more information on the cover athletes showcased across this year’s editions of the game.

Stay tuned for additional announcements about the latest on NBA 2K23, including first looks and features on gameplay, live services updates, the upcoming soundtrack, and more.

Developed by Visual Concepts, NBA 2K23 is rated E for Everyone from the ESRB. For more information on NBA 2K23, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fnba.2k.com%2F2k23%2F.

Follow NBA 2K on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook for the latest NBA 2K23 news.

*Online Account (varies 13+) required to access online features. See %3Ci%3Ewww.take2games.com%2Flegal%3C%2Fi%3E and%3Ci%3E+www.take2games.com%2Fprivacy%3C%2Fi%3E for additional details.

** Pre-order availability for the Nintendo Switch version of NBA 2K23 may vary.

*** Based on 2K’s suggested retail price. Actual retail price may vary. See local retailers for more info.

****Offer only available with purchases of the NBA 2K23 Championship Edition. Championship Edition (Digital) only available for pre-order. The Championship Edition (Physical) will be available in select regions and select retailers while stocks last. Pre-order to guarantee a copy. Not available on Nintendo Switch. NBA League Pass code will be delivered to the email address associated with the NBA 2K Account with which the Championship Edition Bonus Content was redeemed within 5 days of redemption (but no earlier than September 27, 2022) and must be redeemed by December 31, 2022. NBA League Pass valid for 12 months from redemption and auto-renews monthly unless cancelled prior to renewal date at the then-current published MSRP for NBA League Pass in your territory. Availability restrictions apply. See %3Ci%3Enba.2k.com%2F2K23%2Fleague-pass%3C%2Fi%3E for full terms, availability, redemption and cancellation instructions.

***** For digital orders, bonus content will be automatically entitled in game. For physical orders, bonus content will be redeemed in-game via code in box.

