Principal Financial Group® today announced it has struck a deal to become the official financial services sponsor of four PGA and LPGA athletes: Daniel Berger (USA), Tyrrell Hatton (ENG), Jennifer Kupcho (USA), and Celine Boutier (FRA). The Principal® logo will appear on player hats or shirt sleeves as part of the sponsorship agreement – marking the first time the 140-year-old company has ever sponsored individual professional athletes as part of its marketing strategy.

“We welcome the opportunity to connect with new audiences while supporting four amazing athletes who have achieved great things on and off the course,” said Beth Wood, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Principal. “Golf ranks as one of the highest-watched sports amongst business leaders. Many of our products and services are designed for the workplace, to help employers attract and retain talent. It’s our intent to be top of mind when these business decision makers are considering the financial wellbeing of their teams.”

These sponsorships build upon the company’s existing support of the PGA with the annual Principal+Charity+Classic, an award-winning PGA TOUR event that has raised more than $37 million dollars for children’s charities since its inception in 2007.

“Our employees and customers have become accustomed to seeing the Principal logo associated with professional golf as so many of them are involved in, attend, or watch the Principal Charity Classic each year,” Wood said. “Now they have the opportunity to see Principal in a new way, with our brand on a bigger stage.”

Learn about the Principal-sponsored players for 2022:

Jennifer+Kupcho – Kupcho is 25 years old and from Littleton, CO. She attended Wake Forest University and turned pro in 2019.

Accomplishments: Major Champion - 2022 Chevron Championship; Inaugural Winner – 2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur; Winner – 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic; 2018 NCAA Division 1 Golf Championship; Tied for 2nd in 2019 Evian Championship; Tied for 7th in 2020 Women’s PGA Championship; 2021 Solheim Cup member

Celine+Boutier – Boutier is 28 years old and from Clamart, France. She attended Duke University, turned pro in 2016, and now resides in Dallas, TX.

Accomplishments: Winner – 2019 ISPS Handa Vic Open, 2021 ShopRite LPGA Classic; 3 European Tour victories; Tied for 5th in the 2019 US Women’s Open; Tied for 7th in the 2021 Women’s PGA Championship; 10th in 2016 & 2018 PGA Championship; 2019 & 2021 Solheim Cup member; 2020 Tokyo Olympics participant

Daniel+Berger – Berger is 29 years old and lives in Jupiter, FL. He attended Florida State University and turned pro in 2013.

Accomplishments: Winner – 2016 and 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic, 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am; Tied for 7th in 2021 US Open, Tied for 8th in 2021 Open Championship (4 Top 10’s in majors); 2017 Presidents Cup; 2020 Ryder Cup member

Tyrrell+Hatton – Hatton is 30 years old and is from Buckinghamshire, England. He resides in Orlando, FL. He turned pro in 2011.

Accomplishments: Winner – 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational; DP World Tour – 6 wins; Tied for 6th in 2018 US Open; Tied for 6th in 2019 Open Championship; 10th in 2016 & 2018 PGA Championship; 2018 World Cup; 2018 & 2020 Ryder Cup member

Despite golf’s mass market appeal, the LPGA and its female athletes haven’t historically received the same commercial support as the PGA and its male athletes. The choice to equally support the men’s and women’s tour aligns with the Principal commitment to gender equity. Through its media investment, Principal is also an active supporter of men’s and women’s professional hockey, NCAA women’s and men’s basketball, and professional tennis across genders.

“We are dedicated to promoting athletes in the same way we are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in our business practices at Principal,” Wood said. “We are excited to be supporting some of the finest female golfers out there and were thrilled to see one of our newly-sponsored athletes, Jennifer Kupcho, recently win the Meijer LPGA Classic.”

