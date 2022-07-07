SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2022 / Ludwig Enterprises Inc, (OTC PINK:LUDG) announces that its Note Holders with long-term, debt-related investments have waived the note interest to strengthen the company's financial standing. As Ludwig Enterprises shifts back to its core technology and health-related projects business, the company is seeking to secure further funding for upcoming opportunities.

Ludwig Enterprises recently announced the confirmation of receipt of $200,000 in private equity funding in its 2nd Quarter 2022 Information and Disclosure statement that it filed on July 4th. The news last week came with an announcement from the company's Board of Directors that it would be seeking to finalize a new project report in the next few weeks. Ludwig Enterprises also anticipates securing further private funding for its proposed new health technology direction.

The Note Holder's decision to wave interest and the new funding combined paved the way for the company to prepare for potential changes such as uplisting, new joint ventures, or acquisitions.

Ludwig expects to make further and regular news as they become relevant to keep new and existing shareholders updated with these evolving changes.

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. is an innovative technology and health-related company. Ludwig is endeavoring to return to and expand healthy living and other health technology products. The Board of Directors believes this course change returning to our core focus will be in Ludwig shareholders' best interest.

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements made by Ludwig Enterprises; Inc. is not a guarantee of future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements, including with respect to the future level of business for the parties. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, correctly price, retain, and successfully complete projects and changes in products and competition.

