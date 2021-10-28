PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Teladoc Health, Inc. ("Teladoc" or the "Company") (NYSE: TDOC).

Class Period: October 28, 2021 – April 27, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2022

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Teladoc lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/teladoc-health-inc-1/.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) increased competition, among other factors, was negatively impacting Teladoc's BetterHelp and chronic care businesses; (2) accordingly, the growth of those businesses was less sustainable than Defendants had led investors to believe; (3) as a result, Teladoc's revenue and adjusted EBITDA projections for FY 2022 were unrealistic; (4) as a result of all the foregoing, Teladoc would be forced to recognize a significant non-cash goodwill impairment charge; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

