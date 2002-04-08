BALA CYNWYD, Pa., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ([email protected]) or Marc Ackerman ([email protected]) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



USA Truck, Inc. (Nasdaq - USAK)

Under the terms of the agreement, USA Truck will be acquired by DB Schenker in an all-cash transaction that values USA Truck at approximately $435 million. USA Truck shareholders will receive $31.72 per share. The investigation concerns whether the USA Truck Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether DB Schenker is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/usa-truck-inc-nasdaq-usak/.

Zendesk, Inc. ( - ZEN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Zendesk will be acquired by acquired by an investor group led by leading global investment firms Permira and Hellman & Friedman LLC (the “Investor Group”) in an all-cash transaction that values Zendesk at approximately $10.2 billion. Under the terms of this agreement, Zendesk shareholders will receive $77.50 per share. The investigation concerns whether the Zendesk Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether the Investor Group is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $153.43 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/zendesk-inc--zen/.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq - FSTX)

Under the terms of the agreement, F-star will be acquired by invoX Pharma (“invoX”). invoX will acquire all shares of the Company for $7.12 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the F-star Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether the InvoX is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $9.38 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/f-star-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-fstx/.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (Nasdaq - OBCI)

Under the terms of the agreement, Ocean Bio-Chem will be acquired by OneWater Marine Inc. (“OneWater”) (Nasdaq - ONEW). OneWater will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Ocean Bio-Chem common stock for $13.08 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Ocean Bio-Chem Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether the deal is fair to Ocean Bio-Chem shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/ocean-bio-chem-inc-nasdaq-obci/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.