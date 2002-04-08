BUFFALO, N.Y., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV ( ACVA), the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial partners, today announced it has been named one of the Best Workplaces in New York™ in 2022 by Great Place to Work and Fortune Magazine.



The Fortune Best Workplaces in New York accolade is based on employee feedback collected through America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study of over 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. The survey results reported 78% of employees at ACV say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at other U.S.-based companies. Additionally, 90% of ACV employees feel they are able to take time off from work when they think it's necessary, 89% are made to feel welcome when they join the company while 85% are proud to tell others they work at ACV.

“ACV is proud to be honored as a top place to work in New York, and we are so grateful to all of our teammates across the country who emanate our company’s core values each and every day,” said Sallie Reid, Vice President of People & Culture at ACV. “This recognition from Fortune reaffirms our commitment to our teammates and fostering an inclusive and empowering culture. Our people-first mindset helps create an environment where our teammates are supported and enabled to make a difference every day to one another and to our customers.”

Great Place to Work , the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization and headquartered in the New York state metropolitan statistical area.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“As employee demands and expectations have dramatically changed over the past year, these companies have risen to the occasion—and it’s not been easy,” says Kim Peters, executive vice president of global recognition, research & strategic partnerships at Great Place to Work. “Their hard work and dedication to listen to and care for the well-being of every employee, and support them in a way that’s meaningful to all, is the standard all organizations will be held to.”

About ACV

ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace and data solutions for sourcing, selling and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable.

ACV’s network of brands include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation and ACV Capital within its Marketplace Products as well as True360, MAX Digital, Drivably and Monk SAS. For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauto.com .

