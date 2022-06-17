Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC TO PROVIDE SECOND QUARTER 2022 BUSINESS UPDATE

2 minutes ago
PR Newswire

MIAMI, June 17, 2022

MIAMI, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Friday, June 24, 2022, at 10 a.m. (EDT); 3 p.m. (BST) to provide a business update.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's websites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY92844&sd=2022-06-17 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carnival-corporation--plc-to-provide-second-quarter-2022-business-update-301570404.html

SOURCE Carnival Corporation & plc

