JOHNS CREEK, Ga., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. ( SAIA) announced today that Saia LTL Freight has opened two new terminals, one in Macon and another in Valdosta, Georgia, as the company fills in geography within the state, getting closer to customers located along the Interstate 75 corridor south of Atlanta.



“Since the end of last year, we’ve been working to add capacity to our network in Georgia,” said Vice President of Operations, East Jared Mull. “These two new facilities, coupled with the terminal we opened in Calhoun in December, supports our strategy of expansion within markets where we’ve long had a strong presence and customer base, but needed to improve efficiencies, shorten transit times and offer more flexibility when it comes to same-day shipping requests.”

While Saia is expanding into new service areas like West Virginia, it also continues to grow across its legacy markets. Beyond these terminal openings today in Georgia, the carrier opened two new terminals in La Salle and Rockford, Illinois this spring.

“To support our pace of expansion, we’re continuously recruiting and onboarding the needed talent to operate our terminals. Along with expanding the Saia Driver Academy program this year, we’re partnering with both driver schools and technical colleges in some markets to increase our candidate pipeline.”

Saia is hiring additional team members for both the Macon and Valdosta locations including drivers, dockworkers, and supervisors. Interested candidates can visit Work for Us to learn more about available positions and apply.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. ( SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 181 terminals across the country and employs over 12,000 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com .

