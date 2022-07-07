PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 283 stocks valued at a total of $211.00Mil. The top holdings were PFIS(9.52%), AAPL(4.33%), and MSFT(3.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. bought 2,927 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 6,827. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 07/07/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $389.93 per share and a market cap of $285.94Bil. The stock has returned -10.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a price-book ratio of 3.89.

PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. reduced their investment in NAS:SBUX by 6,719 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.03.

On 07/07/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $78.585 per share and a market cap of $90.16Bil. The stock has returned -30.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.62 and a price-sales ratio of 2.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. bought 8,234 shares of NAS:PFIS for a total holding of 359,598. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.86.

On 07/07/2022, Peoples Financial Services Corp traded for a price of $54.365 per share and a market cap of $389.90Mil. The stock has returned 30.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Peoples Financial Services Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-book ratio of 1.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36 and a price-sales ratio of 3.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. bought 3,668 shares of ARCA:XLK for a total holding of 6,270. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.3.

On 07/07/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $132.43 per share and a market cap of $39.45Bil. The stock has returned -12.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a price-book ratio of 8.14.

During the quarter, PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. bought 2,641 shares of NYSE:TGT for a total holding of 6,186. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $192.05.

On 07/07/2022, Target Corp traded for a price of $148.7427 per share and a market cap of $68.89Bil. The stock has returned -39.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-book ratio of 6.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.98 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

