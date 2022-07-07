Bath Savings Trust Co recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

105 FRONT STREET BATH, ME 04530

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 148 stocks valued at a total of $761.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.65%), VCSH(4.77%), and MA(4.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bath Savings Trust Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 34,078 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.41.

On 07/07/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $96.94 per share and a market cap of $176.41Bil. The stock has returned -44.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 66.81, a price-book ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.21 and a price-sales ratio of 2.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced their investment in NAS:SBUX by 40,544 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.03.

On 07/07/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $78.585 per share and a market cap of $90.16Bil. The stock has returned -30.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.62 and a price-sales ratio of 2.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 14,006 shares in ARCA:GLD, giving the stock a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $174.73 during the quarter.

On 07/07/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $162.2 per share and a market cap of $57.80Bil. The stock has returned -3.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 22,856 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.63.

On 07/07/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.4 per share and a market cap of $40.62Bil. The stock has returned -5.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced their investment in NYSE:GD by 6,572 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $230.3.

On 07/07/2022, General Dynamics Corp traded for a price of $219.6684 per share and a market cap of $61.20Bil. The stock has returned 20.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Dynamics Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-book ratio of 3.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.75 and a price-sales ratio of 1.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

