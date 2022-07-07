Spence Asset Management recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 37 stocks valued at a total of $306.00Mil. The top holdings were V(11.21%), MA(10.69%), and GOOG(8.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Spence Asset Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 64,128 shares in NAS:CME, giving the stock a 4.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $212.38 during the quarter.

On 07/07/2022, CME Group Inc traded for a price of $207.43 per share and a market cap of $74.54Bil. The stock has returned 1.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CME Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-book ratio of 2.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.56 and a price-sales ratio of 15.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 287,774-share investment in NAS:VIRT. Previously, the stock had a 2.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.76 during the quarter.

On 07/07/2022, Virtu Financial Inc traded for a price of $22.5211 per share and a market cap of $2.37Bil. The stock has returned -16.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Virtu Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-book ratio of 1.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 70,586 shares in NYSE:PLD, giving the stock a 2.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $138.62 during the quarter.

On 07/07/2022, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $123.04 per share and a market cap of $91.11Bil. The stock has returned 1.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-book ratio of 2.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.04 and a price-sales ratio of 19.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 33,297 shares in NAS:ANSS, giving the stock a 2.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $265.46 during the quarter.

On 07/07/2022, Ansys Inc traded for a price of $251.71 per share and a market cap of $21.95Bil. The stock has returned -30.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ansys Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 49.10, a price-book ratio of 5.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.23 and a price-sales ratio of 11.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 7,340 shares in ARCA:IYG, giving the stock a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $162.37 during the quarter.

On 07/07/2022, iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF traded for a price of $151.52 per share and a market cap of $1.42Bil. The stock has returned -17.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a price-book ratio of 1.93.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

