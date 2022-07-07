AdvisorNet Financial, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1951 stocks valued at a total of $1.01Bil. The top holdings were GSLC(4.12%), AAPL(2.61%), and MSFT(2.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AdvisorNet Financial, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc reduced their investment in NAS:BND by 1,156,351 shares. The trade had a 5.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.86.

On 07/07/2022, VANGUARD BD IDX FD traded for a price of $75.145 per share and a market cap of $80.60Bil. The stock has returned -10.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:VGK by 1,036,095 shares. The trade had a 4.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.03.

On 07/07/2022, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF traded for a price of $52.055 per share and a market cap of $14.97Bil. The stock has returned -20.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a price-book ratio of 1.77.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:IWM by 254,875 shares. The trade had a 3.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $184.3.

On 07/07/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $175.72 per share and a market cap of $52.97Bil. The stock has returned -23.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a price-book ratio of 2.02.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:DFUS by 771,768 shares. The trade had a 2.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.39.

On 07/07/2022, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $41.92 per share and a market cap of $5.29Bil. The stock has returned -12.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a price-book ratio of 3.69.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:DFAX by 1,297,535 shares. The trade had a 2.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.3.

On 07/07/2022, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $21.235 per share and a market cap of $4.45Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a price-book ratio of 1.39.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

