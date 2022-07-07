Virginia National Bank recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 60 stocks valued at a total of $64.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(10.19%), IVV(7.66%), and MCO(7.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Virginia National Bank’s top five trades of the quarter.

Virginia National Bank reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 6,841 shares. The trade had a 3.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 07/07/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $356.59 per share and a market cap of $251.45Bil. The stock has returned -10.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a price-book ratio of 3.90.

Virginia National Bank reduced their investment in ARCA:EFA by 22,517 shares. The trade had a 1.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.

On 07/07/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $62.1263 per share and a market cap of $45.08Bil. The stock has returned -18.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a price-book ratio of 1.70.

Virginia National Bank reduced their investment in ARCA:XLG by 2,301 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $311.37.

On 07/07/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF traded for a price of $296.94 per share and a market cap of $1.98Bil. The stock has returned -10.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a price-book ratio of 4.85.

Virginia National Bank reduced their investment in ARCA:VO by 3,259 shares. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $215.87.

On 07/07/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $202.955 per share and a market cap of $48.06Bil. The stock has returned -15.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a price-book ratio of 3.05.

Virginia National Bank reduced their investment in NAS:BSCP by 30,692 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.58.

On 07/07/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $20.5 per share and a market cap of $1.55Bil. The stock has returned -6.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

