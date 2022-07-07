S.A. Mason LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 328 stocks valued at a total of $137.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(4.74%), MSFT(4.04%), and IVV(3.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were S.A. Mason LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, S.A. Mason LLC bought 7,550 shares of NYSE:TWTR for a total holding of 8,350. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.83.

On 07/07/2022, Twitter Inc traded for a price of $38.981 per share and a market cap of $29.78Bil. The stock has returned -45.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twitter Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 168.95, a price-book ratio of 5.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.54 and a price-sales ratio of 6.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, S.A. Mason LLC bought 695 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 13,031. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 07/07/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $389.93 per share and a market cap of $285.94Bil. The stock has returned -10.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a price-book ratio of 3.89.

S.A. Mason LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BND by 2,626 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.86.

On 07/07/2022, VANGUARD BD IDX FD traded for a price of $75.145 per share and a market cap of $80.60Bil. The stock has returned -10.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 465-share investment in NAS:ISRG. Previously, the stock had a 0.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $235.67 during the quarter.

On 07/07/2022, Intuitive Surgical Inc traded for a price of $206.88 per share and a market cap of $74.27Bil. The stock has returned -35.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-book ratio of 6.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.90 and a price-sales ratio of 12.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, S.A. Mason LLC bought 4,600 shares of NYSE:MRO for a total holding of 15,261. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.72.

On 07/07/2022, Marathon Oil Corp traded for a price of $21.88 per share and a market cap of $15.52Bil. The stock has returned 58.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marathon Oil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-book ratio of 1.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.91 and a price-sales ratio of 2.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

