LAKE FOREST, Calif., June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that The Meadows, an amenity-rich luxury master-planned community in Lake Forest, California has sold over 50% of its available homes since opening for pre-model sales in September 2021. This highly sought-after community in the heart of Orange County will include over 500 residences once complete, and feature an expansive resort-style recreation center, two large public parks, five pocket parks, and dog parks throughout the community.

Offering six distinct new home collections, home buyers at The Meadows can choose from 23 modern and contemporary home designs, with pricing ranging from $1.5 to $2.2 million. Centrally located in Lake Forest between Bake and Rancho Parkway, this location offers an ideal neighborhood setting with convenient access to freeways, shopping, and dining.

Designed for exceptional living with no Mello-Roos, homes at The Meadows feature two or three stories, 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 5.5 bathrooms and range from approximately 1,900 to 3,600 square feet. With an array of innovative exterior designs, flexible floor plans, and personalization options, each home design provides numerous opportunities to create the perfect home. Open floor plans offer effortless entertaining opportunities, well-appointed kitchens with spacious islands, sophisticated primary bedroom suites with spa-like bathrooms, as well as flexible spaces such as offices, dens, game rooms, and more.

“We are excited to be building another beautiful community in Lake Forest, and the homes at The Meadows are truly something special in this area,” said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. “We look forward to our Model Grand Opening at The Meadows, anticipated for fall 2022, so that buyers can experience these exceptional new home designs.”

A true resort-style community, The Meadows is designed to invite residents to explore beyond their doorsteps and enjoy an array of extraordinary amenities to suit nearly every interest. Amenities include a large recreation center, two pools, two spas, 12 acres of parks, dog parks, sports fields, and basketball, pickleball, and volleyball courts. Homeowners will also have access to over 10 acres of dedicated open space and trails connecting to the Serrano Creek regional trails system.

Lake Forest’s prime location offers easy access to top-rated restaurants, upscale shopping, and recreational options. Homeowners at The Meadows will be situated in proximity to peaceful rolling hills that are perfect for hiking and biking over miles of open space. The Orange County beaches are only a short drive away for a day of family fun, and nearby Los Angeles and San Diego counties are also within driving distance from the community.

Those interested in learning more about The Meadows are encouraged to sign up as a VIP to receive the latest community updates. Visit TheMeadowsLakeForest.com or call 866-232-1631.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

