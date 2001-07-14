Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), announced today its first major agreement on the delivery of a broader range of products, thereby expanding on its already best-in-class food delivery. Waitr powered by ASAP has partnered with Elite EXTRA to provide delivery for its high-profile list of customers in over 80 industries including auto parts, food delivery, alcohol, and more.

Elite EXTRA is an award-winning last-mile software company that offers logistics solutions that streamline delivery operations. Delivery Network, one of Elite EXTRA’s software solutions, connects delivery companies like Waitr to thousands of retail and wholesale businesses to provide timely last-mile deliveries.

Waitr will begin with aftermarket auto parts pick-up and delivery next week in multiple cities across the U.S. The partnership with Elite EXTRA will also include the future delivery of wholesale automotive parts and wholesale electrical products.

“As we’ve begun to take steps to transition the business to a ‘deliver anything’ model, that provides delivery of food, alcohol, convenience, grocery and more, we’re extremely proud to announce our partnership with Elite EXTRA. This will help position the company to provide more earning opportunities to our vast driver base,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Waitr. “It’s essential to meet the demands of our customers, giving them speedy access to products from any type of business.”

“Waitr has an outstanding reputation with high customer satisfaction and will be a valued partner as it brings an expanded driver base and entry into new markets,” said Jim Ward, President, and Founder of Elite EXTRA. “This new agreement with Waitr will enhance our relationship with our customers by providing timely on-demand deliveries through our Delivery Network solution.”

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Additionally, Waitr facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2022, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes operate in approximately 1,000 cities throughout the United States.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005734/en/