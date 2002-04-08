NEW YORK, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues to investigate whether certain directors and officers of Wells Fargo and Company (“Wells Fargo”) (: WFC) breached their fiduciary duties to Wells Fargo and its shareholders. If you are a Wells Fargo shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew with Scott+Scott for additional information at (844) 818-6982 or [email protected].



Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Wells Fargo’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Wells Fargo in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Wells Fargo, and whether Wells Fargo and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On April 5, 2022, a class action lawsuit was filed against Wells Fargo claiming that Wells Fargo systematically discriminates against Black mortgage borrowers. The suit alleges that Black mortgage applicants are denied disproportionately to White mortgage applicants, and that Black mortgage borrowers are given inferior borrowing terms disproportionately to White mortgage borrowers, all in violation of federal equal credit opportunity and fair housing statutes.

