DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2022 / 374Water Inc. (Nasdaq:SCWO), a global cleantech and social impact company, is excited to announce the hiring of Sudhakar Viswanathan as Vice President of Sales. Mr. Viswanathan will lead the U.S. sales and marketing of 374Water's innovative AirSCWO™ systems for the treatment of wastewater sludges and biosolids.

Mr. Viswanathan has over 20 years of water and waste experience in roles that included research, development, commercialization, product management, and business development. Prior to joining 374Water, he was a National Sales Manager at Veolia Water Technologies where he was responsible for the sales and business development of Veolia's biosolids and bioenergy offerings. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Environmental Engineering from University of Mysore and a Master of Science degree in Environmental Engineering from Syracuse University.

"We are delighted to have Sudhakar as a 374Water pioneer. He brings an enormous amount of industry experience and knowledge, attracting someone of his caliber further validates the growing demand for our innovative AirSCWO™ technology. We look forward to Sudhakar accelerating our growth in the U.S. wastewater sludges and biosolids markets," states Doug Hatler, Chief Revenue Officer of 374Water.

AirSCWO™ is a physical-thermal process that harnesses the power of supercritical water oxidation. It transforms the simplest and most complex wastes into valuable recoverable resources. The commercial systems are prefabricated, compact and modular, offering decentralized treatment at the source, reducing off-site hauling and disposal costs and providing reusable clean energy, water, and minerals.

"I'm excited to join 374Water. I have been following the development of supercritical water oxidation for some time. 374Water's AirSCWO™ technology is changing the way waste is managed, offering a more modern, sustainable solution. I look forward to driving that change throughout the wastewater sludges and biosolids markets," commented Mr. Viswanathan.

374Water looks forward to Sudhakar's contributions to the team. For more on AirSCWO™ or about our team, visit 374Water.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. is a publicly-traded (Nasdaq:SCWO), global cleantech, social impact company whose mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and sustainability goals. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

