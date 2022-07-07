MARIETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2022 / Dinewise, Inc (OTC PINK:DWIS)(referred to as "Dinewise", "we", "us", "our" or the "Company")announced it has increased its lending power to support small businesses. Dinewise has signed a Letter of Credit that will allow it to double its receivable base in Q3 2022. Dinewise, through its brand PawnTrust remains committed to the local entrepreneur. During these tough economic times, Dinewise has stood by its borrowers to help increase their asset base. "We wanted to ensure that we had the availability of funds to increase our exposure with our borrowers, We accomplished that by closing on our Letter of Credit".. Christina Moore, Director of Dinewise.

PawnTrust makes small business loans to Pawn Shops and now Liquor Stores. PawnTrust with its innovative virtual funding model decreases cost while gaining market share and profitability. PawnTrust has become a unique dominating provider of capital to Pawn Shops and looks to duplicate that success in the retail Liquor, Beer and Wine space.

