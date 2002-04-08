SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( STSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing STS101 (dihydroergotamine (DHE) nasal powder), a novel investigational therapeutic product candidate for the acute treatment of migraine, today announced that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) webinar on the acute treatment of migraine, DHE, and STS101 on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET.



The webinar will feature presentations from KOLs Amaal J. Starling, M.D., from the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, and Stewart J. Tepper, M.D., from the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth University, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients suffering from migraines.

Satsuma’s STS101, dihydroergotamine nasal powder, will be discussed as a novel investigational therapeutic product candidate for the acute treatment of migraine. John Kollins, Satsuma’s President & CEO, will provide a company update.

A live question and answer session will follow the featured presentations by Key Opinion Leaders. To RSVP for the KOL webinar, please register ahead of time by clicking here.

A replay will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Satsuma website.



Amaal J. Starling, M.D. is an Associate Professor of Neurology in the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science. She joined Mayo in 2012 and is currently a board-certified Consultant within the Department of Neurology. She is presently the Clinical Practice Chair of the Division of Headache; the Associate Program Director for the Headache Medicine Fellowship; and is Program Director for the Transitional Year Residency Program in the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science – Arizona Campus.

Dr. Starling received her M.D. degree from Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia. She completed a Transitional Year Residency, a Neurology Residency, and a Headache Fellowship at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in Scottsdale, Arizona.

She is a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology and the American Headache Society. She is an active member American Medical Association and the American Pain Society. Dr. Starling serves on the advisory boards of the International Concussion Society (ICS), NeurologyLive, the NDPH Research Foundation, the United Council for Neurologic Subspecialties, Alliance for Headache Disorders Advocacy, and the American Headache Society. In addition, she has served as the Co-Chair of the American Headache and Migraine Association, Chair of the New Investigator and Trainee Special Interest Section and Electronic Media Committee of the AHS. She is the current Advocacy Committee Chair of the AHS. She has been an invited speaker to many international, national, and regional meetings and has been a perennial speaker at the AHS Annual Meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona. Her many honors include the AHS Above and Beyond Award for Service, Manfred D. Muenter Award for Excellence in Clinical Neurology, the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting Residency Scholarship, the 2012 Spirit of Mayo Clinic Award, and the Mayo Brothers Distinguished Fellowship Award.

Dr. Starling has numerous peer-reviewed publications and abstracts related to her fields of interest which include migraine, concussion, posttraumatic headache, trigeminal autonomic cephalalgias, secondary headaches, telemedicine and teleconcussion, and resident education. She is an active participant and member of many educational and departmental committees within Mayo Clinic.

Stewart J. Tepper, M.D., is Professor of Neurology at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth in Hanover, New Hampshire. He is Director of the Dartmouth Headache Center in the Department of Neurology of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, New Hampshire. Dr. Tepper received his undergraduate degree cum laude in the study of the nervous system/psychobiology from Yale College, New Haven, Connecticut, and attended Cornell University Medical College in New York City. He completed his Neurology residency at the Harvard Longwood Area program, Boston, Massachusetts, and has been board certified in Headache Medicine since 2006.

Dr. Tepper was Director of the Scottsdale Headache Symposium CME course of the American Headache Society from 2008 to 2020. He was Editor-in-Chief of the journal Headache Currents and Associate Editor for the journal Headache from 2012-2020. He has published more than 450 peer-reviewed manuscripts, editorials, chapters, and books on Headache Medicine. Dr. Tepper serves on the Executive Board of Directors and is the Corporate Liaison for the American Headache Society. He serves on the AHS Education, Exhibits, and Finance Committees. He also serves on the Governance Committee and Board of Directors of the American Migraine Foundation.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and STS101

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic product, STS101, for the acute treatment of migraine. STS101 is a unique and proprietary nasal powder formulation of the well-established anti-migraine drug, dihydroergotamine mesylate (DHE), administered via Satsuma’s proprietary nasal delivery device. STS101 is designed to provide significant benefits versus existing acute treatments for migraine, including the combination of quick and convenient self-administration and other clinical advantages, that current DHE liquid nasal spray products and injectable dosage forms lack. Satsuma’s dry powder DHE formulation has demonstrated fast absorption, rapid achievement of high DHE plasma concentrations which Satsuma believes is necessary for early efficacy, and sustained DHE plasma levels over time with low dose-to-dose variability. STS101 also now incorporates an improved 2nd-generation nasal delivery device designed to provide more consistent nasal dosing, irrespective of user administration technique. DHE has long been recommended in published migraine treatment guidelines as a first-line acute treatment option for migraine and has significant advantages versus other anti-migraine treatments for many patients. However, disadvantages of current DHE liquid nasal spray and injectable products, including invasive and burdensome administration and/or sub-optimal clinical performance, have limited the widespread use of DHE. Featuring an easy-to-carry and easy-to-use dosage form, STS101 is designed to overcome these shortcomings and provide patients an improved therapeutic solution for acutely treating migraines that consistently delivers robust clinical performance.

Satsuma is headquartered in South San Francisco, California with operations in both California and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. For further information, please visit www.satsumarx.com.



INVESTOR AND CORPORATE CONTACTS :

Corey Davis, PhD

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

[email protected]

Tom O’Neil, Chief Financial Officer

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

[email protected]