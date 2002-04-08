Southfield, MI, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") communities, recreational vehicle ("RV") resorts and marinas, today announced that Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Jeff Sills, Chief Executive Officer of the Company’s subsidiary Park Holidays, will host a presentation for analysts and investors in connection with Sun Communities’ UK Investor Day and Property Tour in Bexhill, United Kingdom on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 11:45 a.m. BST, or 6:45 a.m. ET.

For investors interested in listening to the presentation, a live audio dial-in is available by dialing:

USA: (800) 343-1703

UK: 0-808-101-1183

The participant passcode to hear the presentation in listen-only mode is 45901.

A video playback of the presentation and question and answer session will be available on the Company’s website at www.suncommunities.com/events-calendar within approximately 48 hours of the event conclusion. Prior to the live audio line, an investor presentation will be published in the Presentations section of the Company’s website at www.suncommunities.com/investor-presentations.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

