RADNOR, Pa., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Pegasystems, Inc. ( PEGA) (“Pegasystems”).



On May 10, 2022, Appian announced that it had received a verdict from a jury in the Circuit Court for Fairfax County, Virginia, awarding it $2.036 billion in damages from Pegasystems for trade secret misappropriation and other violations of law. The jury also found that Pegasystems’ misconduct was willful and malicious. Following this news, Pegasystems' stock dropped $13.68, or 20.75%, to close at $52.25 on May 10, 2022.

If you are a Pegasystems investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please CLICK HERE to fill out our online form or contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or E-mail at [email protected].

