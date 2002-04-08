Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises International Business Machines Corporation ("IBM" or the "Company") (: IBM) investors that a class action filed on behalf of investors that lost money on their IBM stock. IBM investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

On October 20, 2021, after the close of the market, IBM disclosed that it was going to suffer a revenue shortfall, with its Cognitive & Cloud Computing segment the main culprit. Unbeknownst to the investing public, the Company had stopped and/or curtailed its improper conduct described below, which caused Company results to suffer.

On this news, IBM's common stock fell from its close on October 20, 2021, of $133.87 per share to close at $121.07 per share on October 21, 2022, a loss of almost $13.00 per share, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that prior to and throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants overstated IBM's revenues from its strategic side of the business, by misclassifying and/or shifting revenues from its non-strategic mainframe part of the business, to appease market expectations about the Company's future prospects and boost incentive compensation for its executives. This misconduct began prior to the start of the Class Period and continued throughout. The defendants in the case are IBM, Virginia M. Rometty, Martin J. Schroeter, James J. Kavanaugh and Arvind Krishna. The Complaint alleges that the conduct of Defendants violates Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act of 1934.

