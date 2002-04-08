Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises MEI Pharma, Inc. ( MEIP) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. MEI Pharma investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

On May 13, 2022, after market hours, MEI Pharma announced restatements of its financial statements for certain quarters for 2020 and 2021. In part, MEI Pharma stated, "[R]evenue was overstated in some quarters and understated in other quarters in the Company's financial statements during 2020 and 2021. The Company will therefore restate its previously filed annual and quarterly financial statements for periods from June 30, 2020 forward."

On this news, MEI Pharma share prices fell $0.0242, or 4.6%, to open at $0.4958 per share on May 16, 2022, damaging investors.

