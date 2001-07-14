Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, advised on the sale of Ford Point, a historic 478,761-square-foot research & development (R&D) asset in Richmond, California.

New York-based Madison Capital, a leading real estate investment and operating company focused on acquiring and repositioning mixed-use assets in dynamic markets, and Meadow Partners, a vertically integrated private real estate investment firm, acquired the landmark waterfront property from owner/developer Orton Development for $103.7 million.

Located at 1414 Harbour Way S, the property was 83% leased at sale to corporate tenants.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Northern California Capital Markets Group comprising Seth Siegel, Steve Hermann, Ryan Venezia, Rick Ryan, Kevin Flemming and Courtney Trunnell represented the seller in the transaction. Cushman & Wakefield’s Keith Padien arranged the financing on behalf of the buyer, and Cushman & Wakefield’s Ted Anderson, Andrew Schmieder and Ryan Hattersley have been retained to continue leasing the project.

Designed in 1930 by renowned architect Albert Kahn, Ford Point was built as the Ford Motor Company Assembly Plant. Ford Point has been on the National Register of Historical places since 1988, and the site is home to a National Parks Services education center.

Orton Development purchased the site in 2004 and began a comprehensive, $40 million renovation of the building. Since 2008, an additional $11.3 million has been invested in the property.

“Ford Point is a spectacular asset and model of urban revitalization and is truly a one-of-a-kind San Francisco Bay Area landmark. The Orton team has done a fantastic job on the rehabilitation and lease-up of Ford Point,” said Siegel, Executive Managing Director. “Madison Capital has already begun capitalizing on leasing momentum at the property.”

“We were drawn to this opportunity by the asset’s prominent waterfront location, robust power supply, high ceiling heights, expansive parking area and potential to create a dynamic best-in-class R&D facility in a growing East Bay submarket,” said Jonathan Nachmani, Madison’s Managing Director and Head of Acquisitions. “Our capital improvement program will respond to the shortage of premium R&D space that is most in demand to attract innovative users in the Bay Area.”

