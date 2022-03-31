Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) announced today that it will release second quarter 2022 financial results 15 minutes after U.S. markets close on Monday, August 8, 2022.

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET, Dan Houston, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, and Deanna Strable, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the results during a live conference call. Other members of senior management will be available for a question and answer session. Additional information about quarterly financial results, including the earnings release, supplement, and slides will be available on our website at principal.com%2Finvestor.

You can access the Tuesday, August 9 conference call several ways:

Connect to principal.com%2Finvestor to listen to a live webcast. Please go to the website at least 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, and to download/install any necessary audio software.



Via telephone by dialing in one of the following numbers 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. 877-407-0832 (U.S. and Canadian callers) 201-689-8433 (International callers)



An audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the live earnings call via: Online at principal.com%2Finvestor Telephone: 877-660-6853 (U.S. and Canadian callers) 201-612-7415 (International callers) Access code: 13731251 The replay will be available until August 12,2022



