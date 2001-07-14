Lattice+Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced it has received the 2021 Partner of the Year Award from NEC. This award recognizes companies who provide extraordinary operational and customer support that helps NEC deliver technologies that solve a wide range of IT and networking challenges.

“At Lattice, we pride ourselves on partnering closely with our customers to help them achieve their design goals and accelerate time-to-market,” said Jerry Xu, President of APAC, Lattice Semiconductor. “We are grateful to NEC for recognizing us with this prestigious award and look forward to continuing to build on the strongly collaborative relationship between our companies to further our shared success in the future.”

“We are delighted to recognize Lattice as our Partner of the Year. The team at Lattice consistently demonstrates their commitment to understanding and meeting our needs. This customer-focused mindset combined with their collaborative spirit and technical expertise is extremely valuable,” said Shigeki Shimizu, Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer, NEC. “Additionally, Lattice team proved to be a very reliable partner by putting high priority on supply support that contributed to maximizing our shipments of company-wide hardware products during this complex supply environment.”

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

