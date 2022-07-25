Cathay General Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, is scheduled to announce its second quarter 2022 financial results after the markets close on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Cathay General Bancorp has scheduled a conference call as set forth below. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Monday, July 25, 2022 Time: 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time) Duration: 1 hour Call Access: register using this link to receive dial-in information.

Participants should join the live conference call 5 to 10 minutes before its scheduled start.

Webcast Access: A live webcast of the call can be accessed using this link and is available at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. A replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after the call and archived for one year.

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay General Bancorp’s website is found at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 47 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, two in Illinois, two in Texas, one in Maryland, one in Massachusetts, one in Nevada, one in New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Beijing, Shanghai and Taipei. Cathay Bank's website is found at www.cathaybank.com.

