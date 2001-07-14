C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) (Nasdaq: CHRW), one of the world’s largest logistics platforms, announced today that it will issue its second quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The company will hold a conference call from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the quarterly results and answer live questions from the investment community.

Hosting the conference call will be Bob Biesterfeld, President and Chief Executive Officer; Arun Rajan, Chief Product Officer; Mike Zechmeister, Chief Financial Officer; and Chuck Ives, Director of Investor Relations.

Presentation slides and a simultaneous audio webcast of the conference call may be accessed at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.chrobinson.com.

To participate in the conference call by telephone, please call ten minutes early by dialing 877-269-7756. International callers should dial +1-201-689-7817. An audio replay will be available at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.chrobinson.com.

About C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With $28 billion in freight under management and 20 million shipments annually, we are one of the world’s largest logistics platforms. Our global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world’s economy. With the combination of our multi-modal transportation management system and expertise, we use our information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for our 100,000 customers and 85,000 contract carriers. Our technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to our customers’ businesses. As a responsible global citizen, we are also proud to contribute millions of dollars to support causes that matter to our company, our Foundation and our employees. For more information, visit us at www.chrobinson.com (Nasdaq: CHRW).

