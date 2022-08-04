Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced it will report its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022, following the close of market on Thursday, August 4, 2022. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) to review and discuss the company's business and results.

What: Carvana Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call When: Thursday, August 4, 2022 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) Live Call: (833) 255-2830 or (412) 902-6715

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website, https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.carvana.com%2F. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, August 11, 2022, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 6706049#.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. With a continued focus on its customers, technology and innovation, Carvana offers an intuitive and convenient online car buying, selling, and financing experience. Carvana.com enables customers to quickly and easily shop more than 70,000 vehicles, finance, trade+in+or+sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts and schedule delivery or pickup at one of its patented, automated Car Vending Machines. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company, providing as-soon-as-next-day delivery to customers in over 300 U.S. markets.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube or the Carvana+Blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005750/en/