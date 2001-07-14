GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Diana Saadeh-Jajeh as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Saadeh-Jajeh previously held the role on an interim basis in 2021 and most recently served as the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer. The appointment coincides with the Company’s termination of the employment of Michael Recupero.

Additional information can be found in the Form 8-K filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005673/en/

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership