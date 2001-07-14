Thryv+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) (“Thryv'' or the “Company”), the small business platform for growing small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced it was certified as a Most Loved Workplace®, backed by Best Practice Institute (BPI) research and analysis. Most Loved Workplace® validation provides the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today.

“The Most Loved Workplace program identifies workplaces where employees feel included, valued and appreciated; we’re proud to have been recognized,” commented Chief Legal Officer and Human Resources Lesley Bolger. “It boils down to each of our employees makes a difference. Having a great client experience starts with having a great employee experience. Our employees should be proud that their voices enabled Thryv to earn this Most Loved Workplace certification.”

Thryv was named a Most Loved Workplace® because of its continuous commitment to its workforce, allowing for a flexible, engaging and client-focused employee experience.

“We know that to deliver a great client experience we must have employees who love what they do,” said Chief Customer Officer Grant Freeman. “This recognition complements our research among our clients where they tell us they truly enjoy interacting with our employees. The combination of great employees and great clients is a win-win.”

Most Loved Workplaces® certify companies where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work. Thryv became certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™, which surveyed employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment, including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the Company.

"I started Most Loved Workplaces out of inspiration from my community of people who consciously place love for their employees at the center of their business model," said Louis Carter, the founder, and CEO of BPI and a social/organizational psychologist, thought leader, entrepreneur, and author. Carter's book, "In Great Company: How to Spark Peak Performance by Creating an Emotionally Connected Workplace," identifies the specific areas needed to become a highly respected, reputable organization where people love to work with each other – a Most Loved Workplace.

In its original research that created MLW criteria, Backed by BPI, Most Loved Workplaces surveyed more than 175 companies and more than 3,000 executives across the United States, the Middle East/Northern Africa, and Southeast Asia. They found that productivity rises as employee sentiment increases, with 94 percent of responders saying they did three to four times more work for a company they loved and 95 percent saying they stayed at companies they loved three to four times longer. Most Loved Workplaces certification is the most valid method to determine employee experience and recognize a great workplace.

