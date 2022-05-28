NEW YORK, May 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. ( HMTV)



Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HMTV to a subsidiary of Gato Investments LP for $7.00 in cash per share of HMTV owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

PCSB Financial Corporation (“PCSB”)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PCSB to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (“Brookline”), for either $22.00 in cash consideration or 1.3284 shares of Brookline common stock, subject to allocation procedures to ensure that 60% of the outstanding shares of PCSB common stock will be converted to Brookline common stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc. ( SREV)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sail of SREV to Concentrix Corporation for $1.50 in cash per share of SREV owned.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (: TMX)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TMX to Rentokil Initial plc.

