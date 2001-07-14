Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Missfresh Limited (“Missfresh” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MF) on behalf of Missfresh stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Missfresh has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On April 29, 2022, Missfresh disclosed that it could not timely file its fiscal 2021 annual report because it was conducting an internal review of certain matters, including those relating to transactions between the Company and certain third-party enterprises.

On this news, Missfresh’s stock fell $0.19, or 27.7%, to close at $0.52 or April 29, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Missfresh shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005850/en/