Legacy Private Trust Co. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

333 N. COMMERCIAL ST. SUIET 300 NEENAH, WI 54956

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 220 stocks valued at a total of $1.12Bil. The top holdings were IVV(11.43%), ITOT(4.64%), and VTI(4.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Legacy Private Trust Co.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought 73,096 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 336,808. The trade had a 2.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 07/08/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $390.99 per share and a market cap of $287.06Bil. The stock has returned -10.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a price-book ratio of 3.85.

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPHQ by 306,675 shares. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.81.

On 07/08/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF traded for a price of $42.92 per share and a market cap of $3.40Bil. The stock has returned -12.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a price-book ratio of 3.64.

The guru established a new position worth 256,177 shares in NAS:LMBS, giving the stock a 1.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.45 during the quarter.

On 07/08/2022, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET traded for a price of $48.15 per share and a market cap of $5.18Bil. The stock has returned -3.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET has a price-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced their investment in ARCA:VTV by 82,401 shares. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.35.

On 07/08/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $133.21 per share and a market cap of $95.84Bil. The stock has returned -1.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a price-book ratio of 2.63.

During the quarter, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought 74,929 shares of NAS:TLT for a total holding of 95,194. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.54.

On 07/08/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $113.76 per share and a market cap of $20.47Bil. The stock has returned -20.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.