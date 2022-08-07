WIPFLI FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC, recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

100000 INNOVATION DR. MILWAUKEE, WI 53226

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 85 stocks valued at a total of $920.00Mil. The top holdings were IDEV(17.46%), AVEM(12.97%), and AVUS(12.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WIPFLI FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC,’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WIPFLI FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC, bought 407,544 shares of ARCA:IDEV for a total holding of 2,987,410. The trade had a 2.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.94.

On 07/08/2022, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $53.59 per share and a market cap of $6.86Bil. The stock has returned -18.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a price-book ratio of 1.64.

During the quarter, WIPFLI FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC, bought 821,042 shares of ARCA:DFAU for a total holding of 942,180. The trade had a 2.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.75.

On 07/08/2022, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $27.21 per share and a market cap of $2.27Bil. The stock has returned -11.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.41.

During the quarter, WIPFLI FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC, bought 290,017 shares of ARCA:DFAT for a total holding of 1,521,203. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.9.

On 07/08/2022, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF traded for a price of $40.59 per share and a market cap of $6.30Bil. The stock has returned -8.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

The guru established a new position worth 146,432 shares in NAS:VCIT, giving the stock a 1.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $81.31 during the quarter.

On 07/08/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $80.21 per share and a market cap of $40.33Bil. The stock has returned -13.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

WIPFLI FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC, reduced their investment in ARCA:AVUS by 147,248 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.05.

On 07/08/2022, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $66.828 per share and a market cap of $2.22Bil. The stock has returned -9.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a price-book ratio of 2.95.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.