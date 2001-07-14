Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, today announced that the Company is delivering commercial batteries to a leading integrator of Industrial/Off-Highway equipment and vehicles.

“We are thrilled to deliver our innovative battery packs to an established integrator of Industrial/Off-Highway products as it develops a new addition to its already robust portfolio. Romeo has been engaged with this customer from the earliest stages of their product development, allowing both companies to incorporate important learnings into future battery systems that will be optimized for this emerging sector,” said Romeo’s Chief Executive Officer Susan Brennan. “Our customer’s portfolio will provide an exciting opportunity to showcase Romeo’s leading technology, which offers the power and energy output, as well as the exceptional safety and shock and vibration characteristics, necessary for the electrification of Off-Highway equipment and vehicles used in these environments.”

Brennan added, “Romeo Power is driving the transition to a clean energy future by delivering advanced electrification solutions for the world’s most complex commercial vehicle applications. Our innovative battery products and solutions are a natural fit for the electrification of equipment and vehicles across a number of industries, including agriculture, construction, mining and forestry. This delivery further demonstrates how Romeo Power EV battery technology is driving value across a diverse array of heavy equipment and vehicle types as new industries and OEMs pursue electrification.”

Romeo first initiated work in the Industrial sector last year, shipping testing packs in 2021 and 2022 to its first Off-Highway customer, a global pioneer in innovative products for agriculture and construction. “Our initial pilot project in this space was with a prominent OEM. After compiling hundreds of hours of testing and data-driven results, we have a clear understanding of the needs and nuances of electrification for Off-Highway equipment and vehicles. From tractors and excavators to earth movers and harvesters, Romeo Power designs and builds highly configurable battery packs that power the industry forward,” Brennan said.

About Romeo Power, Inc.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) is an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications. The Company’s suite of advanced battery electric products, combined with its innovative battery management system, delivers the safety, performance, reliability and configurability its customers need to succeed. To keep up with everything Romeo Power, follow the Company on social media, @romeopowerinc or visit RomeoPower.com.

