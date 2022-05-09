PR Newswire

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University to build a new undergraduate science laboratory building in Blacksburg, Virginia, USA. The contract is worth about USD 70M, about SEK 650M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter 2022.

The four-story, approximately 102,000-gross-square-foot (9,500 gross-square-meter) building will provide critical teaching laboratory and classroom space to support Virginia Tech's growing enrollment and Beyond Boundaries vision.

It will house nearly 30 wet, dry and specialty laboratories designed to be flexible and adaptable to current and future instructional needs for the university's College of Science, College of Engineering, College of Natural Resources and Environment, and the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Graduate teaching assistant workspaces, classrooms, collaboration spots, offices, informal study areas, and 24/7 student space will also be incorporated.

Construction will begin April 2022, and completion is scheduled for April 2024.

