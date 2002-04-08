ADELAIDE, Australia, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionomics Limited ( BNOX | ASX: BNO) (Bionomics or Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system (CNS) disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that Dr. Errol De Souza, Executive Chairman of Bionomics, will participate in a panel on “Unmet Needs and Novel Therapies in Neuropsychiatry” at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference taking place virtually and in-person in New York on July 12-13, 2022.



The “Unmet Needs and Novel Therapies in Neuropsychiatry” panel will take place on Wednesday, July 13th at 9:00am ET.

In addition to participating in the panel, Dr. De Souza will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference. An audio webcast link for the event, when available, will be posted to Bionomics’ website found on the ‘Events & Presentations’ page within the ‘Investor Center’ section.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Mr. Connor Bernstein

Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development

+1 (650) 524-5143

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Kevin Gardner

[email protected]





