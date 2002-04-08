NEW YORK, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Prime Mining Corp. (TSX-V: PRYM; OTCQX: PRMNF), a company focused on the exploration and development of its wholly owned Los Reyes Gold-Silver Project in Sinaloa State, Mexico, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Prime Mining Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.



Prime Mining Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “PRMNF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Prime Mining Corp Chief Executive Officer Daniel Kunz commented, "We are pleased to reach the milestone of trading on OTCQX, as this will provide our valued U.S. investors with greater liquidity, execution services and will help us to build our visibility among U.S. investors, an important step in the evolution of the Company. With greater visibility afforded to investors through the mandated disclosure requirements of the OTCQX market, we anticipate that this upgrade will strengthen confidence in Prime by retail and institutional investors alike. Our website provides more information about the exciting gold-silver mineral discovery taking place at Los Reyes (www.primeminingcorp.ca).”

About Prime Mining Corp.

Prime Mining is an ideal mix of successful mining executives, strong capital markets personnel, and experienced local operators focused on unlocking the full potential of the high-grade Los Reyes Gold-Silver Project in Mexico. Prime Mining has a well-planned capital structure with significant team and insider ownership.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

