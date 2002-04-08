Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Amicus Therapeutics to Present at the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

PHILADELPHIA, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics ( FOLD) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 11:20 a.m. P.T.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can also be accessed via the investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at https://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations.

About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics ( FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

