RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. ( GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced the appointment of Jacks Lee to its Board of Directors. For more than 30 years, Mr. Lee has developed extensive experience in manufacturing and supply chain management in the life sciences industry. Mr. Lee currently serves as Senior Vice President – Manufacturing & Supply of Merck & Co., Inc., a global premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical health care company that delivers innovative health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, and animal health products.



"G1’s Board of Directors comprises executives with life science careers defined by sound strategic execution, unquestionable integrity, and strong business leadership; Jacks embodies each of these and will contribute immediately as an important advisor to our growing business,” said Jack Bailey, Chief Executive Officer of G1 Therapeutics. “His experience will be invaluable as we commercialize COSELA® (trilaciclib) for appropriate patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, execute our ongoing clinical trials of trilaciclib, and prepare to expand the development program to additional indications and therapeutic combinations. I am delighted to welcome Jacks to our Board of Directors at this exciting point in our evolution."

“Few companies in this sector have proven expertise in both drug development and commercial execution; G1 is one of those few,” said Mr. Lee. “G1 is defining innovation in the oncology sector, and I’m excited to join this board and work alongside of my fellow board members and company management to maximize value for patients and shareholders, alike.”

Mr. Lee is an industry executive with global strategic supply and manufacturing operations leadership experiences in biopharmaceutical, small molecule drug, and vaccines. He brings over 30 years of experience spanning across technical, operational, and strategic leadership roles in science-technology, engineering, quality, supply chain, and manufacturing. Prior to his role at Merck & Co., Inc. Mr. Lee held various positions at Sanofi Aventis and its predecessor companies from 1989 through 2007, including most recently at Sanofi Pasteur, culminating in his tenure as Head of Biological Operations. He currently serves on the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) Manufacturing Science & Operations Steering Committee, the Editorial Advisory Board of Life Science Leaders, and served on the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) Expert Committee of Biostatistics. Mr. Lee earned his Master of Science in Industrial Management from the University of Missouri and earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Engineering at the University of Wisconsin.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company’s first commercial product, COSELA® (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline and is executing a tumor-agnostic development plan evaluating COSELA in a variety of solid tumors, including colorectal, breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

