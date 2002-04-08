UPPSALA, Sweden, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) ( OLK) today announced the release of Olink® Analyze 3.1. Olink® Analyze is an R software package, a collection of functions written in R programming language, created to streamline the analysis of Olink data.



R is a free and open-source programming language that is widely used for statistics and data science. Olink® Analyze enables users to easily extract biological insight from Olink data using built-in statistical analysis and visualization functions and expedites the data analysis process with quality control visualizations and easy integration with other R packages.

Regardless of what Olink product is being used, Olink® Analyze 3.1 can help expedite the analysis pipeline. For the Olink® Target 48 product for analysis of immune response proteins, non-parametric functions have been added to easily analyze data in absolute quantification. For hypothesis generating studies, like those run with Olink® Explore 3072 for simultaneous analysis of up to 3,000 proteins, the heatmap function makes it even easier to detect global trends in Olink data. Pathway enrichment functions enable a seamless connection between statistical results and biological meaning.

Olink® Analyze functions also help with data pre-processing, quality control and exploratory data analysis, statistical analysis, and data visualization. Olink® Analyze is easily accessible and can be installed from the Comprehensive R Archive Network (CRAN), R’s central software repository, and has undergone manual and automated review by CRAN maintainers. Whether trying to get a sense of data, developing new hypotheses, or looking for biomarkers of interest, Olink® Analyze can streamline the analysis process to get from data to insight faster.

“To support our customers in their important work, we strive to always improve the services we provide,” said Dr. Lina Hultin Rosenberg, Olink’s Head of Data Science. “With Olink® Analyze we provide our customers a highly versatile toolbox to make data analysis easier and facilitate extracting biological insights from Olink data. The new release comes with increased functionality, supporting Olink products spanning from Olink® Target 48 to Olink® Explore 3072, and I am very proud to see the constant efforts from the team to develop the package in line with our customers needs.”

Olink® Analyze 3.1 new and improved features



Non-parametric statistical testing functions to better support analysis of absolute quantification data

Heatmap function

Pathway enrichment functions and visualizations

Support for zip files to aid in using larger datasets

Additional customization of ANOVA and LME models

Find out more about Olink® Analyze

https://www.olink.com/products-services/data-analysis-products/insights-stat-analysis-app/#analyze

Investor Contact

Jan Medina, CFA

VP Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Mobile: +1 617 802 4157

[email protected]

Media Contact

Andrea Prander

Corporate Communications Manager

Mobile: +46 768 775 275

[email protected]

About Olink

Olink Holding AB ( OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major pharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding Olink’s strategy, business plans and focus. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date hereof and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those related to Olink’s business, operations, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines, including for the delivery of Olink Explore 3072 and the expansion of the Explore platform, competition, and other risks identified in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Olink’s Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-253818) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in the other filings, reports, and documents Olink files with the SEC from time to time. Olink expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.